This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
