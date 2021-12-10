 Skip to main content
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 50F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

