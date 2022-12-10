Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
