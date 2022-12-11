Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.