Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

