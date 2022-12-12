 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

