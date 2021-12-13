Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.