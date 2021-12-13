 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert