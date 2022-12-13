Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.