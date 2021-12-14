Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.