Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.