Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

