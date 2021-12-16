 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert