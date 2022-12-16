 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

