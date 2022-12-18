Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.