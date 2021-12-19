 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bird-Kultgen Ford
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert