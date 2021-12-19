Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.