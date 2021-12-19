This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees…
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is …
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…