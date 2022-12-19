 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

