Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.