Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

