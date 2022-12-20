Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.