Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

