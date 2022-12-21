Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Thursday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Waco, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
