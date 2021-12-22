Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.