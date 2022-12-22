Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Windy early. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.