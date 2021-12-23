Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Friday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.