This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Friday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in…
Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees t…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It sh…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye…