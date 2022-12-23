Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waco tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.