Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waco tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
