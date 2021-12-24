Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.