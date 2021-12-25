For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.