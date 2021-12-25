Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.