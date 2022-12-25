 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

