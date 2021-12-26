Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.