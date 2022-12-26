Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.