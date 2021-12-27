 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waco. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert