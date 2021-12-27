Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waco. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.