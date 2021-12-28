Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.