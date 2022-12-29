 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Overcast. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

