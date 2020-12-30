Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Waco
- Updated
