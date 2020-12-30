 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

