Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.