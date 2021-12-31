 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

