Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.