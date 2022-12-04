This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
