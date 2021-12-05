Waco's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
