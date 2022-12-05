Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.