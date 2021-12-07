Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.