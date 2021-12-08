Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.