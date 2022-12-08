This evening's outlook for Waco: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
