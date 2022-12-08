Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.