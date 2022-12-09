Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Waco will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.