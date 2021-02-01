 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

