For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
