For the drive home in Waco: Mainly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
