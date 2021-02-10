Waco's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
