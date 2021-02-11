 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

