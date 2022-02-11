For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Waco will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
