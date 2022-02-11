 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Waco will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert