This evening in Waco: Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 28.52. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
